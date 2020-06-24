Boston Firefighters Make Multiple Rescues at Two-Alarm Fire

Photo courtesy of Boston Fire Department PIO

Boston firefighters made multiple rescues during a two-alarm fire earlier this morning in the Beacon Hill section of the city.

According to the department’s Twitter feed, companies responding at around 7:30 a.m. found smoke showing from 98 Charles St. A second-alarm assignment was ordered at the five-story, attached, occupied building.

Crews had to deal with heavy smoke conditions at the 18-unit building, and several people were taken out by ground ladders and aerial ladder. One resident was transported.

Heavy smoke cleared. Companies making up. Power off thru whole building. One resident transported by @BOSTON_EMS . BFD-FIU on scene to investigate. Deputy Chief Shaffer addressed media. pic.twitter.com/ANaKiP1f4u — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 24, 2020

