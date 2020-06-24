Boston Firefighters Make Multiple Rescues at Two-Alarm Fire

Boston firefighters made multiple rescues during a two-alarm fire earlier this morning in the Beacon Hill section of the city.
According to the department’s Twitter feed, companies responding at around 7:30 a.m. found smoke showing from 98 Charles St. A second-alarm assignment was ordered at the five-story, attached, occupied building.
Crews had to deal with heavy smoke conditions at the 18-unit building, and several people were taken out by ground ladders and aerial ladder. One resident was transported.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Truck Company Operations: Boston’s Ladder Culture
Ground Ladders, Not Just for Egress
Shawn Donovan: Laddering Considerations