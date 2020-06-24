Three Houston (TX) Firefighters Hospitalized Following House Fire, Partial Collapse

According to a report from KHOU, three Houston (TX) Fire Department (HFD) firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a house fire at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

On arrival, the home, located in the 8900 block of Wynmeadow, was already engulfed in flames.

HFD District Chief Chris Chavez said firefighters were aggressively fighting the fire until a small collapse injured three of his firefighters. He also stated that the heat and humidity forced the firefighters to rotate in and out. As the firefighters were sent to the hospital, the rest of the crew went into defensive mode. Their conditions were not immediately known.

It took the HFD about one hour to bring the fire under control. It extended from the home to a four-car garage as well.

The cause is under investigation.

RELATED

Mayday! Response at a Detached Garage Fire with Structural Collapse in Virginia

Urban Search and Rescue and Structural Collapse: It’s Everyone’s Job to Know

Anatomy of a Building Collapse