Photos: Chicago Firefighters Control House Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some recent photos of Chicago firefighters at work at a recent house fire.

The fire occurred in a dwelling at 8404 S. Hermitage. Photos from the scene show members performing ventilation and operating on the roof of the structure.

All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

