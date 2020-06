Firefighters and their families held rallies to keep two Baltimore City fire units from closing, reports WBALTV 11.

Firefighters, both active and retired, held rallies outside two fire houses in the city, protesting the proposal to take two engine units out of service permanently, due to city budget cuts.

The closures aren’t for the entire fire station itself, just the engines responsible for certain equipment.

