Seattle (WA) Firefighters Respond to Commercial Fire

Early today, Seattle (WA) Fire Department crews responded to a large commercial fire in the 800 block of South Weller St.
Video and photos posted to the department’s Twitter account showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the building, and firefighters putting a number of exterior streams on the fire.
All residents and businesses nearby were urged to close windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.
The fire was marked under control with no injuries to report.
