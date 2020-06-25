IA Man Arrested After Setting Multiple Buildings, Cars on Fire in Standoff with Police

According to a report from KCCI8, a man who lived four miles southeast of Grinnell, Iowa, was arrested by the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office after he set fires to a home, two vehicles, a barn, and almost 100 bales of hay and fired several shots at police during a more than seven-hour standoff.

A witness and friend of Bauman said that Bauman was angry over a hog confinement project in the area. Bauman discharged a gun multiple times, but police did not fire at him.

Bauman was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m. Authorities charged him with three counts of second-degree arson and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. No one was injured during the incident.

