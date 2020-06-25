Firefighters Make Rescues at Fatal Portsmouth (VA) Fire

13News Now/YouTube

Firefighters managed to rescue three occupants from a house fire Wednesday that left one person dead, according to reports.

13News Now reported that crews responded to a call about a two-story house fire in the 1100 block of Victory Boulevard around 10:13 p.m.

Firefighters rescued three people and three dogs from the fire, while neighbors managed to rescue a child prior to fire department arrival.

Three adults and two children suffered injuries in the fire, with two adults being transported; one of the patients succumbed to the injuries sustained, the report said.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

The Search Reformation

Search and Rescue by the Numbers

Search That Saves Lives

Training Minutes: Search Plan