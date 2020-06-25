Podcast: In Their Own Words: Jaime Reyes

Host Joe Pronesti speaks with Plano (TX) Battalion Chief Jaime Reyes about his recent article, “Fireground Communications: Command Considerations and Responsibilities.”

