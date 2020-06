A firefighter was taken to the hospital after Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a detached garage fire, reports 3 WTKR.

Crews found intense heat and flames had extended into the rear of the home.

All of the home’s occupants were able to get out of the home without injury, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

RELATED

Photos: Indianapolis Garage Fire with Exposures

Garage Fire Heavily Damages Rochester (PA) Home