A fast-moving wildfire has burned 300 acres, reports The Mercury News.

The Diablo Fire was reported around midnight and shortly before 7 a.m. it was 20 percent contained. The cause is under investigation.

Cal Fire’s Santa Clara County unit is heading the firefighting effort, with assistance from the San Benito-Monterey unit.

