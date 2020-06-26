WV Firefighter Arrested for Murder, Arson in LODD

A West Virginia firefighter was arrested on murder and arson charges in connection with a house fire where a fellow firefighter died, according to reports.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported that Robert Lee Beckner, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree arson. He reportedly confessed to setting fire to his own home in Iaeger.

Firefighter Russell K. Roberson, 42, another member of the Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department, died following the June 20 house fire.

FirefighterNation: West Virginia Firefighter Charged in Line of Duty Death

RELATED

NVFC Focuses on Firefighter Arson Prevention

Firefighter Arsonists: Stopping the Problem at the Door of the Firehouse