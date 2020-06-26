SoundOff Signal® Announces New Market and Expansion of mpower® Silicone Lights

Company’s initial product offering to fire apparatus market answers need for improved lighting for fire safety vehicles

HUDSONVILLE, MI – SoundOff Signal, a global leader in vehicle lighting, control systems and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement, amber, and government markets announces it has created its first products for the fire apparatus market with additions to its mpower silicone lights and lightbar product lines. The company has long been known as an innovator of lighting and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement industry, so the move to the fire market was a natural next step.

These products have been designed specifically for the fire market and aim to provide new innovative options to improve fire apparatus visibility and styling, according to SoundOff Signals president and CEO.

“This is truly exciting for SoundOff to offer the fire market our full line of products that improve first responder’s safety. We’ve become known as an innovation and safety advocate leader in the police market and now we intend to help protect our fire first responders with that same level of care,” said Mark Litke, SoundOff Signal president and CEO.

The mpower® line of products features an industry-first, optical-grade silicone lens. In this line expansion, mpower perimeter lights are available in 7×3 and 6×4 configurations. As with the entire mpower light platform, they are highly durable, versatile and have brighter light output along with an industry leading 10 year warranty on the lens material. These lights along with the 9×7 perimeter light will also be available in polycarbonate lens for those looking for a more traditional style.

In addition to the perimeter lights, the new nFUSE™ lightbar is being introduced to the market that offers unique styling, high light output, numerous configurations and cost effective options. It will be available in single and dual-stack forms and lengths to fit a small truck to a full-size apparatus. All new products designed for the fire market will be compatible with SoundOff’s bluePRINT® controls systems for a complete system solution.

“We are inspired by this market – one that so closely echoes our own corporate values of hard work and innovation,” said Drew Radtke, SoundOff Signal vice president of sales. “We believe SoundOff is really going to strike a chord with these distributors and first responders. We know the fire community is looking for products that push their industry forward in safety, efficiencies, and durability and we are proud of our team for answering this call.”

About SoundOff Signal

SoundOff Signal is a world class manufacturer of high-quality vehicle lighting and control safety solutions serving a wide range of customers globally. Our employees create intelligent, efficient and smartly designed safety solutions that work seamlessly together to improve vehicle visibility when it is needed most. We are committed to our customers and employees by creating value through strategic focus on innovation and quality within our business segments which has led us to over 27 years of consecutive growth. For additional information, please visit www.soundoffsignal.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.