NFFF: Chief Ronald J. Siarnicki Elected CFSI NAC Chairman

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Emmitsburg, MD – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is pleased to announce and congratulate Chief Ronald J. Siarnicki, the Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, on being elected Chairman of the Congressional Fire Services Institute National Advisory Committee (CFSI NAC) at their annual spring meeting on May 1, 2020.

Chief Siarnicki is replacing Chief Greg Cade of the National Fire Protection Association, who served as Chairman for three years. Chief Siarnicki served as the Vice Chair for two terms. Chief Craig Hannan of the International Fire Service Training Association (IFSTA) was chosen to fill Chief Siarnicki’s former position as Vice Chair.

Chief Siarnicki has been leading the NFFF for the last 19 years. Under his governance, the NFFF was awarded its fifth consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Charity Navigator basis its ratings on non-profits’ financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. The mission of the NFFF is to honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters, assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.

“I look forward to serving as the NAC Chair and appreciate the support I was given in being elected to this position,” Chief Siarnicki said. “I hope to increase involvement within the NAC and CFSI from all aspects of the fire service community, with special emphasis on those future leaders who will be the individuals making progressive advancements to our industry as we move forward. Each of us who are in leadership positions today has the responsibility to support and assist those coming behind us and ensure solid succession efforts are in place.”

The CFSI NAC, a coalition of 38 fire and emergency service organizations, was created to provide counsel to the CFSI staff on issues that fire and emergency services organizations can address collectively in Washington, DC.

Again, congratulations to Chief Siarnicki for being elected to this position. We applaud his dedication and passion for advocacy for the men and women in the fire service and public safety.