Photos: Crews Extinguish Ambulance Fire in CA

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of firefighters working to control a recent ambulance fire in Los Angeles, California.

Task Force 90 handled this fully engulfed PRN private ambulance on the southbound 405 freeway off ramp at Roscoe Blvd. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was deemed mechanical. Three people were in the vehicle at the time. None were patients.

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: CA Crews Battle Lime Fire

Photos: LAFD Crews Battle Major Emergency Fire Downtown

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Respond to Two Fires During Riots

Photos: Massive Explosion in Downtown Los Angeles Injures Firefighters