More Evacuations for Wildfire in Tucson Outskirts

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire burning on nearly 128 square miles (331 square kilometers) in the outskirts of Tucson has again resulted in evacuations.

Pima County officials said Friday afternoon that residents in the eastern slope of the Catalina Mountains should evacuate.

The fire was caused by lightning on June 5 and is only 33% contained. The dry and windy conditions have only made firefighting conditions worse.

Nearly 1,200 personnel are fighting the fire.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey traveled to the Tucson area Monday to get a briefing from fire officials overseeing the fight and from law enforcement agencies charged with evacuating resort communities in the mountains near Tucson.

Ducey praised firefighters and promised to make sure whatever resources needed to protect people and property in and around Tucson will be brought to bear.

