Officials: Fireworks Spark UT Wildfire, Evacuations

LEHI, Utah (AP) — Fireworks caused a wildfire in Utah that forced out residents of several houses and from an apartment building early Sunday as flames threatened the homes, officials said.

A suspect was cooperating with law enforcement, Utah Fire Info said in a tweet. Strong wind gusts had been reported in the Lehi area as the Traverse Fire grew to about 200 acres (81 hectares), news outlets reported.

Photos showed the fire erupting in the background of a residential area and behind a large church. No structural damage had been reported.

Evacuations were ordered in Lehi and Draper. A high school gym in Lehi and a middle school in Draper were offered as shelters, according to tweets from the cities.

Rocky Mountain Power tweeted that about 7,500 customers lost power. Draper said around 6,000 of its households were in the dark.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Lehi is about 28 miles (45 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

