Wildfire Near Reno 10-Percent Contained After Charring 3,500 Acres

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A wildfire northwest of Reno has burned nearly 5 ½ square miles of grass and brush as of Sunday with only 10% containment, but some of the evacuation restrictions have been lifted.

About 400 people were evacuated by Saturday evening by the Poeville Fire that destroyed at least eight structures including a few homes and some outbuildings.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District officials said the blaze was burning on the east side of of Peavine Mountain and its cause was under investigation.

Washoe County Sheriff’s officials said evacuation restrictions were lifted at noon Sunday for the Horizon Hills area in the North Valleys of Reno.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for residences in Raleigh Heights and other areas including a mobile home park west of Golden Valley and all businesses north of Lemmon Drive and southwest of U.S. 395.

The county remains under a red flag warning until 11 p.m. Sunday due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

A federal incident management team was expected to take over the fire at some point Sunday, bringing in more firefighters and other resources.

Content copyright the Associated Press. © copyright 2020. All rights reserved.