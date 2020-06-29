More Than 100 Helped from GA River During Storm

ATLANTA (AP) —More than 100 people were helped to safety Saturday after a strong thunderstorm left them stranded on the Chattahoochee River, officials said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Gwinnett County and Johns Creek fire crews tended to 111 river visitors who were caught in the massive storm.

Gwinnett department spokesman Lt. Justin Wilson told the newspaper that firefighters were sent to the river near Abbotts Bridge shortly before 5 p.m. after multiple people were reported stranded.

Wilson said the group was part of a tubing company tour that was spending the day on the river. The storm caused the water conditions to become turbulent, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Content copyright the Associated Press. © copyright 2020. All rights reserved.