REV Fire Group Announces New Director of Operations for REV Fire California

Ocala, FL – REV Fire Group, manufacturer of fire apparatus brands including E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, and Spartan Emergency Response, announces a new Director of Operations for the REV Fire California division. Troy Grotenhuis joins the REV Fire team with over 35 years’ experience in both private and industry fire service sales.

“I am extremely excited to be working with the REV Fire Group team” said Troy Grotenhuis, Director of Operations, REV Fire California. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with such well-respected industry brands and loyal customers, and to have a positive impact on those relationships. I believe through hard work, dedication, and working as a team, we will see tremendous progress.”

In addition to his industry sales experience, Troy also brings ample knowledge in service, parts, warranty work, and large fleet management. In his role at REV Fire California, Troy will be focused on creating a culture of world class customer service. He will report to Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group.

“Troy is the ideal person to lead the dealership in the California market with his expertise in managing large municipal fire apparatus fleet,” said Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group. “His ability to communicate with the customer on multiple levels makes him a valuable asset.”

“With Troy’s background and experience, I am confident we will have a smooth transition and look forward to the changes he will implement to move REV Fire Group California location in a positive direction,” said Bret Cerini, California Sales Manager.