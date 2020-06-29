Rain, Floods Force Temporary Closure of Massachusetts Hospital

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Flooding and a power outage caused by torrential downpours forced the temporary closure of a Massachusetts hospital on Monday, officials said.

About 90 patients were evacuated from Norwood Hospital on Sunday, and 30 to 40 additional patients were being moved Monday to other facilities.

No injuries were reported.

“Everyone is safe, and our teams did an amazing job,” hospital President Sal Perla told WCVB-TV said.

About 20 people were evacuated from the intensive care unit at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement Monday from Norwood fire Chief George Morrice.

An additional 60 to 70 patients were evacuated at around 10 p.m.

The power outage also forced the closure of the hospital’s emergency room. Several cars were nearly submerged in a hospital parking lot.

Hospital officials urged people experiencing an emergency to call an ambulance or go to hospitals in Needham or Attleboro.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain that moved across the region Sunday afternoon overwhelmed area storm drains, Norwood officials said. The flooding caused what officials decribed as an “electrical issue” that caused the outage.

Norwood got nearly 6 inches of rain on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms that also brought hail caused flooding and brought down tree limbs and power lines across the region.