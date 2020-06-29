Utah Wildfire Destroys Home, Evacuates 3,100 Homes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (AP) — A wildfire that prompted the evacuation of about 3,100 homes on Sunday destroyed one home near Saratoga Springs and damaged 12 others, city officals said Monday.

The Knolls Fire started south of the community on the shore of Utah Lake on Sunday. It spread to about 15.6 square miles (40.4 square kilometers) in strong winds and heat and was 25 percent contained as of Monday, according to the city.

Meanwhile, a wildfire sparked by fireworks in the Lehi area forced out residents of houses and an apartment building early Sunday before crews managed to turn back the blaze as it encroached on a neighborhood, officials said.

A suspect was cooperating with law enforcement, Utah Fire Info said in a tweet. Fireworks are prohibited in the area. Strong wind gusts had been reported in the area as the Traverse Fire grew to about 450 acres (200 hectares), the agency said.