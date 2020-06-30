Woodstock Firefighters Find Innovative Way to Lift 500-Pound Patient with Injured Arm

Without the Binder Lift firefighters would have been at extreme risk of getting hurt

on this call

Source: Binder Lift

Cody, WY, June 29, 2020 – The Woodstock Fire Department responded to a call where a 500 lb. man slid out of his chair and needed lift assistance. As this was the second call from the same patient in two days, the responders knew they would need to take a 5-man team. Arriving on scene, they learned the patient had previously injured his arm. This injury combined with his comorbidities created a uniquely difficult situation for Paramedic Donald Grant and his team. They couldn’t lay him down for very long otherwise his weight would shift up on his diaphragm and close off his airway. This ruled out traditional methods of lifting by rolling the patient onto a soft stretcher or backboard. They also couldn’t pick him up using an extremity lift technique because of the patient’s injured arm. Grant recalled thinking “how the heck are we going to get his person out and not injure ourselves in the process?” That’s when he remembered the department had just equipped their engines with the Binder Lift.

With traditional methods of lifting Grant and his team would have struggled to lift the patient just two and a half feet to his chair, however, it was easy with the Binder Lift because they were able to harness their collective strength without putting pressure on the patient’s injured extremity. They placed one provider behind the patient, one on either side, and one on each leg. Once the patient was lifted, the responder in the back was able to easily step to the side so they could set the patient in his chair. Grant said, “It was as simple as, once we got behind him and got it strapped on, everybody had a place we could grab, and not affect that injured right arm.” For a department that goes out 5-6 times a shift to do lifts assists, the Binder Lift has helped in making sure the team is lifting safely and quickly. According to Grant, the device can be retrieved easily, the patient is secure and comfortable while being lifted, and it’s easy to clean.

About Binder Lift

The first Binder Lift was created in 2012 by Dan Binder because he believed his wife deserved a tool that would help keep her safe while lifting patients in the prehospital setting. Today, we still have the same core belief that very EMS provider deserves to have equipment necessary to do their job safely. We help providers safely lift patients of any size with ease. Our products are manufactured right here in the USA by R&B manufacturing in Oakwood, Ohio. We are a family operated business that keeps our family values in the business environment. Give us a call, we’d love to chat.