Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Are you into the job, or on the job? Be excited, be enthusiastic, be ready—the greatest calling in the worlds needs your passion.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: Lives in Your Hands

Drawn by Fire: Emotional Support

Drawn by Fire: YOU’RE WRONG!

Drawn by Fire: Choices