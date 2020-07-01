NFFF Postpones 2020 Memorial Weekend Events

(Bill Carey photo)

A Message from the Chairman of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Board of Directors

This is an extraordinary year with great loss and a myriad of challenges. The global pandemic has upended lives and countless plans. We are all adapting, including the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Our volunteers, staff and Board of Directors evaluated many options to continue the tradition of gathering in front of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial this October to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. But with the uncertainties and challenges of planning this important event, while the coronavirus is still spreading in our country, our priority is ensuring the health and safety of the families of the fallen and all who attend the National Memorial.

While we are disappointed to postpone the 2020 Memorial Weekend events, it is important to know that the nation’s fallen firefighters will not be forgotten. On October 4, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will broadcast a National Tribute to honor America’s fallen firefighters. Most importantly, our Fire Hero Families will be invited to attend a ceremony in 2021, where we will once again gather in Emmitsburg as a grateful nation honors and remembers the sacrifices of America’s fallen firefighters. ~ Troy A. Markel, Chairman

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers. The Foundation also works closely with the U.S. Fire Administration to help prevent and reduce line-of-duty deaths and injuries. For more information on the NFFF and its programs, visit www.firehero.org.