Safe Fleet Fire, EMS, and Industrial New Hire

Safe Fleet Fire, EMS, and Industrial (FRC, FoamPro, Elkhart Brass, ROM) is excited to announce the addition of Deron Stambaugh as Vice President of Global Fire/EMS Sales. In his role, Deron will be responsible for the leadership of the Fire/EMS sales team, developing new business opportunities, and expanding into new markets and geographies. Deron has extensive experience in both executive sales leadership and product development. Most recently, Deron served in a senior sales leadership position at Diehl Controls where he led a team that helped grow global OEM customers’ businesses. Prior to Diehl Controls, Deron led a global business development group at Flex Inc. Deron holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from DePaul University and has been granted 6 U.S. patents as part of his product design and development work throughout his career.

In conjunction with this change, Ron Truhler will assume the role of Vice President – OEM Sales for the Fire & EMS team. Ron’s new focus and responsibilities will help further strengthen the strategic partnerships with our OEM accounts. His relationships and experience in the Fire and EMS industry, combined with our new advanced technology product portfolio, will help the Safe Fleet Fire, EMS, and Industrial business group continue to cater to the unique needs of our OEM customers.

About Safe Fleet Fire, EMS, & Industrial

Safe Fleet Fire, EMS, & Industrial is a leading global provider of safety solutions to the firefighting industry. Safe Fleet Fire, EMS, & Industrial is comprised of 4 industry leading brands: FRC, FoamPro, Elkhart Brass, and ROM. The combination of these brands allows us the opportunity to offer our customers the best of high performing, technology leading, safety related products. Safe Fleet Fire, EMS, & Industrial provides integrated systems of monitors, valves, foam proportioning, scene lighting and electronic controls for the global emergency market. For more information on Safe Fleet visit www.safefleet.net.