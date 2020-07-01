Vermont Police Help Search for Missing Kayaker from Quebec

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police on Wednesday were helping to search Lake Champlain for a missing kayaker from Quebec.

Laurent Messier, of St-Armand, Quebec, was reported missing by his wife around 8 p.m. Monday, police said. He had left his lakefront home around 2:30 p.m. that day and planned to kayak to Venise-en-Quebec. His empty kayak was spotted by a Quebec Provincial Police in a helicopter around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Gander Bay in Vermont near the mouth of the Missisquoi River, police said.

He was described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow life jacket and blue swimsuit, police said.

The Vermont State Police Scuba Team was deployed Tuesday on Missisquoi Bay. The Quebec Provincial Police, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Highgate and Swanton fire departments were also helping in the search.