Reno (NV) Wildfire 95% Contained

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials say a wildfire on the edge of Reno that destroyed a home and forced hundreds of evacuations over the weekend is now 95% contained but they still haven’t determined what started it.

More than 100 personnel remain on scene focusing primarily on fire suppression repair. A federal team managing the incident plans to turn control of the fire back over to local jurisdictions on Thursday.

Eight structures were destroyed, including one home, and two injuries were reported after the fire broke out Saturday on Peavine Mountain and threatened neighborhoods north of town.

Forest Service officials said Wednesday that local residents have reported black plumes over the fire area, but that those are dust devils that have originated in the burn area, not smoke. They said blowing ash also will be visible at times during high winds.

They’re asking the public to remain out of the area so crews can safely complete mop-up work. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.