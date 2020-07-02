Crews Report Progress in Las Vegas, Reno-Area Mountain Fires

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials reported progress Wednesday fighting separate wildfires in the mountains near Las Vegas and on the edge of Reno, where a home was destroyed and hundreds of evacuations were ordered last weekend.

The number of firefighters battling a more than 4-square-mile (10.4-square-kilometer) fire on Mount Charleston in southern Nevada grew to 420, incident spokesman Brandon Hampton said, and containment was estimated at 10%.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged in Lee and Kyle canyon hamlets home to several hundred residents and weekend visitors.

The fire started Sunday near a campground, and officials said the fire was caused by humans. They have not disclosed an exact cause.

In northern Nevada, containment was reported at 95% at the fire that had threatened neighborhoods on Peavine Mountain.

Eight structures were destroyed, including one home, and two injuries were reported after the blaze started Saturday and charred 4.7 square miles (12.2 square kilometers). Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

More than 100 personnel focused Wednesday on fire suppression repair, U.S. Forest Service officials said. Swirling dust devils created black plumes, but not smoke, ash was being blown by high winds.

