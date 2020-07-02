On Saturday, August 8, 2020 the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York will hold the Ninth Annual FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Scholarship Raffle, which will be held during the FASNY Annual Meeting at the Hilton Albany.

All the funds raised during the raffle will help support the future fire service leaders of tomorrow. Through your continued support of this event FASNY is able to award twenty-five qualified graduating seniors each with a $1,500.00 scholarship to be used for their college education.

This year we are doing things a bit differently, we are asking for donations of a bottle of your choice alcohol or a case of your choice beer. This will be used in the gift baskets we would also accept gift cards valued at a minimum of $35.00. Donations can be dropped off at the Coat Check on B Level. Raffle drawings will begin in the early evening on Saturday August 8, 2020. An acknowledgement of your donation will be published on the FASNY website and in The Volunteer Firefighter magazine.

Follow these guidelines which are also listed on the enclosed donation form:

Return the green portion no later than Friday, July 31, 2020 to Karen Wendling by mail, or by fax 518-426-0139 or e-mail [email protected]

Attach the yellow portion to the back of your raffle donation. Drop your donation off at the Coat Check on B Level starting at noon on Friday, August 7 and the DROP OFF DEADLINE of noon on Saturday, August 8.

DONATIONS CAN NOT BE ACCEPTED AT THE FASNY OFFICE

Questions regarding the Scholarship Raffle should be directed to Karen Wendling by e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at 518-434-0987, Monday through Friday, 8 am – 4 pm.

We appreciate your participation in this annual event.