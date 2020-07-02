Hampton Falls (NH) Fire Department Adds Toyne Pumper-Tanker

Hampton Falls, NH—The Hampton Falls Fire Department (HFFD) has received its first Toyne pumper-tanker. The new engine is replacing the department’s older apparatus that has served this crew for nearly 29 years. Designated as “Engine 9,” the Toyne Tailored Apparatus is fully customized to fulfill the needs of Hampton Falls firefighters and their community for years to come.

Related Content

The HFFD serves 2,300 residents in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. Operating out of a single fire station, the department’s 40 firefighters respond to more than 300 fire and EMS calls each year. They also assist surrounding communities when needed. Even though the size of the community they serve might be considered small to some, this group of firefighters has made an impact locally and nationally.

“It was a privilege to work with the Hampton Falls Fire Department and build an apparatus for a team of firefighters that do so much for their community and the communities of others,” said Michael Schwabe, President of Toyne, Inc. “This Toyne Pumper Tanker will be ever-ready to serve alongside these firefighters when they take the call–wherever that may be.”

HFFD’s pumper-tanker is constructed with a bolted painted stainless steel body mounted to a Spartan Metro Star EMFD chassis. Powering this apparatus is a 450-hp Cummins ISL9 engine and an Allison 3000 EVS transmission. Toyne has maximized every ounce of space on this rig, outfitting it with the latest technology and equipment.

The apparatus’s ladders and pike poles are stowed with a hydraulic rack. Hard suction hoses are kept in a rear slide-in storage area. The wheel well compartments are designed to hold eight SCBA bottles. A rear-mounted ladder allows Hampton Falls firefighters to have easy access to the hose bed. Additional customized storage options enable the apparatus to be set up for different emergency situations.

Fire suppression is achieved through the pumper tanker’s enclosed side-mount Waterous CSU pump (capable of pumping 1,500 gpm) and a Task Force Tips XG-18 Extend-A-Gun monitor. An onboard UPF tank carries 1,500 gallons of water. Engine 9 has multiple discharge and intake points throughout the front, rear, and sides of the apparatus.

This pumper tanker was sold to HFFD by Eastern Fire Apparatus, which serves New Hampshire and other areas of New England.

For more information, visit https://www.toyne.com/fire-apparatus/featured-customer/07-20-Hampton-Falls-NH.aspx.