MO Fire Lieutenant Dies of Apparent Heart Attack

A fire lieutenant/fire marshal in Missouri passed away last week of an apparent heart attack, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Saturday evening, June 27, 2020, De Soto (MO) Rural Fire Protection District Fire Lieutenant/Fire Marshal Ron Wehlage, Jr., 40, responded to a residential fire. After his work duty ended on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, he returned home. On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, he did not show up for his next shift.

Someone was sent to check on him and found Fire Lieutenant/Fire Marshal Wehlage deceased at his home from an apparent heart attack. Individuals attempted to contact Fire Lieutenant/Fire Marshal Wehlage on Sunday, June 28, 2020, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

He had 18 years of service.

