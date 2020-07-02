News, Technical Rescue

Colorado Springs (CO) Firefighters Use Rope System To Rescue Motorcycle Rider

The Colorado Springs fire department rescued a motorcyclist after he went 30 feet off the road, reports CBS Denver.

https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1278492079920824320

