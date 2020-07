Virginia Beach firefighters were “pushed and kicked” as they attempted to treat a man gravely injured in a motorcycle crash, reports The Virginian-Pilot.

Some in the crowd then followed an ambulance to a hospital, where they “began to jump on, kick and hit multiple EMS vehicles,” according to a fire department briefing.

Allegedly some of the crowd angrily questioned the firefighters about why it took them so long to respond.

