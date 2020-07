A fire that began in a backyard shed extended into the attic of a Phoenix home, reports azfamily.com.

The homeowner and her dog were able to safely make it out of the home as firefighters were arriving on scene.

Firefighters used a hose lines inside the home and ladder crews with their saws on the roof and were able to put the fire out.

