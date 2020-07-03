Video: Stretching the Crosslay and Gathering Hose

Fire Engineering/YouTuber

In this firefighter training tip from the Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue (MDFR) Training Division, Lt. Shane Pyle with Engine 2 A Shift and company demonstrate stretching the crosslay and gathering hose.

Per MDFR Captain Bill Gustin, this method allows firefighter to arrange sufficient hose (50 feet) so that the nozzle’s stream will reach every point in the fire compartment. It’s perfect for garden apartments with landings rather than hallways that have sufficient space to arrange the working length in a linear configuration.

