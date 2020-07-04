Class: Main Street Optics, Part 2

Joe Pronesti/YouTube

View the second installment of Joe Pronesti‘s class on firefighting strategies for “Main Street” America, namely the legacy Type III constructed buildings frequently found in the downtown areas of small and mid-sized cities.

View Part 1 here.

JOSEPH PRONESTI is a 29-year veteran of the Elyria (OH) Fire Department, where he is a shift commander. He is a graduate of the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Executive Officer program and a lead instructor at the Cuyahoga (OH) County Community College Fire Academy. He is a contributor to fire service publications and sites, including Fire Engineering and firefighternation.com.