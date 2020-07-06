Register for Lieutenant Nathan Flynn Fireground Leadership Training Program Online

On July 23rd each year, fire service members convene at a day full of interactive and relevant training in tribute to Lieutenant Nathan “Nate” Flynn, who died in the line of duty on Monday, July 23, 2018, while operating at the scene of a house fire in Clarksville, Maryland.

Nate’s wife Celeste, his co-workers, and department leadership gathered on the first anniversary of his death to host the first annual Nate Flynn Training Day. Celeste and Nate’s coworkers are committed to keeping his memory alive by telling his story, so others may learn from his loss.

This training provides self-motivation for all who attend, and provides attendees a chance to reflect on the courage and sacrifices made by Nate that day. We recognize Nate yearly with this event, in honor of his commitment to training and firefighter safety.

This year’s presentations and training topics include:

Mayday and RIT Operations at Woodscape Drive , presented by Lt. Josh Burchick

, presented by Lt. Josh Burchick Accomplishing Effective Coordinated Fire Attack in Different Structure Fire Environments, presented by Keith Stakes of the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute

Additional practical training ideas will be provided for those participating. Register here for this online training opportunity.