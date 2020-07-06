Four IN Firefighters Injured at House Fire

Photo courtesy the IFD

By Rita Reith

Battling two kinds of intense heat, four Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) firefighters sustained heat injuries while battling a blaze in a home on Indy’s southeast side.

Three of the firefighters were transported, with one in serious condition after suffering heat stroke. One member was treated on scene and released.

Occupants of the home, who all managed to escape okay, told firefighters that the mother and son, home at the time the fire occurred, said they smelled smoke and further investigation found fire in the garage. They grabbed the dog, fled, and called 911.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy black smoke in the air as they were en-route to the blaze. The fire, which tore quickly through the entire lightweight-constructed, two-story home, made work tough for crews, all of whom were wearing 75 pounds of gear in significant heat and humidity. Within about 30 minutes, firefighters got the blaze under control, made their way outside, and shed as much of their gear as possible. Area neighbors brought much appreciated coolers of water to the scene.

Photo courtesy the IFD

A guinea pig named Changa was rescued by firefighters and is doing okay, along with the canine brought out of the home by the family.

Along with IFD units, three Greenwood and two Beech Grove fire department units were dispatched to this fire.



RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

ALSO

Firework Sparks Fire That Displaces IN Families

Indianapolis Fire Department Unveils “Project Washout”

Photos: Indianapolis Firefighters Deal with Multiple Fires, Water Main Break

Indianapolis Firefighters Control Tanker Truck Fire

Photos: Indy Firefighters Control Downtown Apartment Fire