The Crews Fire has grown to 2000 acres, but calming winds and hundreds of firefighters were slowing its advance, reports CBSN Bay Area.

According to Cal Fire, about 70 people have been evacuated from their homes. The flames have destroyed two residential structures and one person suffered a minor injury.

RELATED

Wildfire in NM Grows, 39-Percent Contained

Reno (NV) Wildfire 95-Percent Contained