A man was arrested after police say he pulled a knife on a Mobile firefighter and cut another firefighter’s hand, reports NBC 15.

Ronald Hurd, 61, was at the fire station around 3:20 a.m. Sunday when he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened a firefighter.

