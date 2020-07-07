Cincinnati (OH) Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire

Continued extremely smokey conditions and lack of interior access have Cincinnati fire companies still hard at work at this 3 alarm blaze. This building, built in 1910, is a hearty building but it’s construction is also its greatest curse tonight. https://t.co/p0nppxtOR1 pic.twitter.com/npvGPzTYpV — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 7, 2020

Cincinnati (OH) firefighters responded to a fire last night that went to three alarms in a reportedly vacant structure.

According to the department’s Twitter account, the building at 861 Buena Vista Place was built in 1910 and its construction proved problematic for firefighting, with a stubborn fire in the cockloft space.

Firefighters operated defensively at the scene, with companies contending with extremely smoky conditions and lack of interior access to the building.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Abandoned Building Policy: Five Years Later

It’s Just a Vacant

Class: Main Street Optics, Part 1 | Part 2

COCKLOFT VS. ATTIC