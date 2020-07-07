Cincinnati (OH) Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire

Cincinnati (OH) firefighters responded to a fire last night that went to three alarms in a reportedly vacant structure.
According to the department’s Twitter account, the building at 861 Buena Vista Place was built in 1910 and its construction proved problematic for firefighting, with a stubborn fire in the cockloft space.
Firefighters operated defensively at the scene, with companies contending with extremely smoky conditions and lack of interior access to the building.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Abandoned Building Policy: Five Years Later
Class: Main Street Optics, Part 1 | Part 2