Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department

Ninety percent of communities with a population of fewer than 10,000 are served by 100-percent volunteer fire departments. And while all volunteer fire departments are facing some real challenges today–declining membership, limited funding and increased demands for service–rural departments have other challenges that are truly unique for them. Host Tom Merrill talks about the challenges of the rural volunteer fire department with Chief Justin Bailey from the Oliver Springs (TN) Fire Department. Chief Bailey will discuss how rural volunteers can overcome some of the challenges they face and will also provide some great advice to help the rural department be better prepared for when that fire calls comes in.

