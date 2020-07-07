Photos: Chicago Firefighters Battle Alley Garage Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk offered some photos of Chicago firefighters battling a raging alley fire in a garage.
Photos from the fire, which occurred earlier this week on 5700 S. Mozart Street, showed members confronting massive flames raging from at least one structure.
All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/
