One Dead, One Firefighter Injured at Pittsfield (MA) House Fire

According to a report from NEWS10, a Pittsfield (MA) Fire Department (PFD) firefighter was injured after a fall from a ladder and one woman died after a house fire erupted at around 10:15 p.m. Monday night on 73 Chickering Street. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the PFD, the Pittsfield Police Department, and state police.

PFD Deputy Chief Ron Clemont said that after an extensive search, a woman was found and taken Berkshire Medical Center. The woman has since passed away from her injuries, and her identity has not been released.

The fire took at least 45 minutes to distinguish. As a result of the incident, the first and second floor of the home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.

