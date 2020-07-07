Join Us for the REV Fire Group Conference & Expo

Later in July 2020, get ready for an upcoming free digital event from the REV Group. The REV Fire Group Apparatus Conference & Expo, powered by FDIC International, will feature interactive exhibits and weekly Webcasts with leading fire service instructors on apparatus-related topics.

In addition to live, interactive walkarounds of REV Fire Group products, this digital conference will feature the following free training presentations:

July 20, 2020: “Must Haves for First Arriving,” Jonah Smith

“Must Haves for First Arriving,” Jonah Smith July 27, 2020: “Mayday Monday,” Tony Carroll

“Mayday Monday,” Tony Carroll August 3, 2020: “Proven Truck Tactics That Might Surprise You,” Jason Joannides

“Proven Truck Tactics That Might Surprise You,” Jason Joannides August 10, 2020: “Aerial Device Strategies and Tactics,” G. Howard Blythe

“Aerial Device Strategies and Tactics,” G. Howard Blythe August 17, 2020: “The Engine Company’s Guide to Winning: Stretching for Success,” Steve Robertson

Register at www.revtruckexpo.com.

