E-ONE Delivers Two HR 100 Aerials to Omaha (NE) Fire Department

OCALA, FL—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the delivery of two E-ONE HR 100 aerials for the Omaha (NE) Fire Department.

Key features of Omaha’s E-ONE HR 100 aerials include:

E-ONE Cyclone® cab with split raised roof, severe duty interior, and easy to clean vinyl seats.

Integral torque box chassis and Cummins X12 500-hp engine.

Heavy duty front bumper with full width tray and raised lid for extrication tools.

HR 100 extruded aluminum aerial with pinnable waterway to tip and 500-pound tip load (wet or dry).

Advanced aerial control system with color display featuring mission specific screens.

Narrow crisscross under-slung outriggers with only 11′ spread.

Extruded aluminum body with 10 compartments and hosebed for 300′ of 5″ aerial supply line

8-kW hydraulic generator with 2 cord reels.

AXIS Smart Truck Technology.

“Having the privilege of meeting with Omaha Fire Department representatives early on about a new ladder, I believe they’ve made a really good choice for their city with the HR 100 single axle aerial due to its 100’ vertical and 92’ horizontal reach in a compact and maneuverable truck,” said Joe Hedges, E-ONE Product Manager.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick of the Omaha Fire Department agrees with that assessment. “I had a chance to drive the new T21 and I can tell you that it drives great and looks even better. These trucks will be great to work from and will be a great asset for the OFD for many years to come!”

For more on the E-ONE HR100, go to e-one-aerials.com