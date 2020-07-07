Shipman’s Fire Equipment Co. Joins SVI’s Network of Fire Truck Dealers

FORT COLLINS, CO—SVI Trucks has added a northeastern apparatus dealer, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Co., Inc., to SVI’s highly selective dealer network. Made up of only 25 dealers across the nation, each dealer is an expert in the custom-build process of SVI’s heavy rescues, hazmat vehicles, fire engines, and apparatus line. With this addition, Shipman’s will aid in SVI apparatus sales in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

From fire extinguishers to fire trucks and everything in between, Shipman’s Fire Equipment has supplied departments with all of their firefighting essentials for more than 60 years. And like SVI Trucks, Shipman’s is a third-generation family owned and operated business with a long, personal history in firefighting.

“It is a privilege to add SVI Trucks to the diverse array of premier manufacturers we represent. Like SVI, our primary goal is to provide first responders with equipment and apparatus of the highest quality,” said Christina Wallace, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Co-Owner. “Our family owned and operated company is proud to work with a family-owned-and-operated manufacturer that is focused on providing the best customer service possible.”

Located in Waterford, Connecticut, SVI’s newest dealer operates a modern facility with a fully stocked showroom, a state-of-the-art fire extinguisher service area, a US DOT-licensed hydrostatic testing facility and a 3M Scott Fire & Safety Five-Star Certified Service Center. Shipman’s also features an apparatus service center, backed by EVT-certified technicians, two mobile service vehicles and a mobile pump testing rig.

With all of this expertise and backing, Shipman’s Fire Equipment is prime to sell SVI Trucks’ full lineup of apparatus, which not only includes light, medium and heavy rescues, but also brush trucks, rescue pumpers, wildland units, water supply vehicles and more.

“We love the family history behind Shipman’s Fire Equipment. In many ways, the Shipman’s company story is similar to our own. With each generation of family ownership, it’s evident that both of our companies are invested in the fire industry, constantly expanding services to meet department needs,” said Bob Sorensen, Vice President of SVI Trucks Sales. “Because of Shipman’s history, we know we share a lot of the same values, which is important to our own family given the custom nature of our trucks. Ultimately, we truly believe Shipman’s has the expertise needed to be an extension of the SVI Trucks team.”

For more information, visit www.svitrucks.com.