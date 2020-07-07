Firefighters Work Home (MN) Structure Fire for Five Hours

The Town of Superior Volunteer Fire Department worked a a single-family residence engulfed in flames with fire spreading to the detached garage a few feet away, reports Superior Telegram.

Firefighting focused on saving the garage, which sustained heavy fire damage. Firefighters remained on the scene for roughly five hours to put out the fire. Estimated damage for the home, garage and its contents was estimated at $100,000.

