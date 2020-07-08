Nonin Medical Announces FDA Clearance of the CO-Pilot Wireless Handheld Multi-Parameter System

MINNEAPOLIS – 8 July 2020 – Nonin Medical, Inc. today announced the CO-Pilot™ Wireless Handheld MultiParameter System (H500) received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The CO-Pilot is a handheld device with wireless capabilities that helps EMS, firefighters and military personnel measure patient parameters following cardiac arrest, traumatic injury, carbon monoxide or smoke inhalation. The CO-Pilot offers reliable readings to allow for improved patient care in an ambulance, at the scene of a fire, or any emergency setting before arrival at a hospital.

The CO-Pilot simultaneously tracks patient pulse oximetry (SpO 2 ), pulse rate, carboxyhemoblin (COHb) and methemoglobin (MetHb). Cerebral and tissue oximetry (rSO 2 ) can be measured using an additional sensor.

“During our clinical study of the CO-Pilot (H500) we found it to be portable and extremely easy to use. The ability to track a multitude of parameters was beneficial and provided critical information for patient care,” said Guillaume Debaty, M.D., Ph.D., an emergency medicine physician at Grenoble Alpes University Hospital and the head of SAMU de l’Isère in Grenoble, France. “We also believe the technology has great potential for the management of cardiac arrest patients.”

One important feature of the CO-Pilot is the ability to measure brain and tissue oxygenation when administering CPR to patients who experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). A study by the American Heart Association estimates that 326,200 OHCAs occur in the U.S. each year. On average 10.6% of people survive and 8.3% survive with good neurologic function.1 The CO-Pilot provides tissue oximetry data to track decreases in tissue oxygenation, which is a critical metric for survival and brain function. In addition, the

CO-Pilot can assist in the clinical assessment of carbon monoxide poisoning allowing first responders to make treatment decisions at the scene or on the way to a hospital.

“Since 1986 when Nonin advanced pulse oximeter technology, the company has set the standard for innovation and accuracy,” said Dave Hemink, CEO, Nonin Medical. “The CO-Pilot is another Nonin industry first that leverages wireless technology to give first responders potentially life-saving patient data to decide on treatment options during the golden hour.”

With CO-Pilot, first responders can reliably measure SpO 2 , pulse rate, COHb, MetHb and rSO 2 even in the most challenging conditions. This cutting-edge technology allows first responders to focus on care of their critically ill patients.

About Nonin Medical

Since 1986, Nonin Medical has developed reliable technologies and manufactured durable noninvasive patient monitoring devices for healthcare professionals and consumers. Nonin pulse oximeters, cerebral and tissue oximeters, capnographs, sensors, and software deliver dependable performance day after day—even in challenging environments. To learn more, visit www.nonin.com.

1. https://www.sca-aware.org/sca-news/aha-releases-2015-heart-and-stroke-statistics