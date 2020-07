Containment has increased to 60% for the Crews Fire, reports The Mercury News.

The wildfire had consumed 5,400 acres. Fire crews have expanded the containment on the southern and northern edges of the fire.

Cal Fire said the rugged terrain in the area has the “potential to create additional fire growth.”

